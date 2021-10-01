Warner Theatre undergoing final phase of restoration

The Warner Theatre is still undergoing renovations. JET 24 Action News got an inside look at the progress made to the historic building. It’s the final phase of restoration at the Warner Theatre.

The ongoing project includes new dressing rooms and a venue that will be used for smaller concerts on private events.

One contractor says when renovations are complete, the technology at the theater will be more advanced, explaining there will be new theatrical lighting and a new rigging system.

“We’re remodeling all of the stuff at the front of the house and replacing the marquee so there’s a lot of historical elements that are being brought back to their 30s prime time,” said Taylor Gugino, Field Superintendent of E.E. Austin & Son.

Contractors say the project could be complete by the end of the year.