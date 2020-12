It is more than likely that never in your lifetime you have seen Erie’s majestic Warner Theatre without it’s marquee.

The theatre has been stripped of it’s front signage so it can be renovated and updated.

In place of the marquee today, we found a sign of the season, a Christmas tree.

The tree is suspended high over the sidewalk in front of the theater.

The marquee will be gone for months. It is expected to be returned with all new lighting next Fall for the theatre’s anticipated reopening.