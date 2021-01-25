A warrant is out for a suspect involved in an Erie shooting.

21-year-old Zyon Flemings is accused of shooting a 19-year-old in the face on January 17th in the area of East 12th and Ash Streets.

According to police, Flemings is wanted for multiple charges including attempted homicide and firearms not to be carried without a license.

“This weekend detectives combed over several hours of video surveillance and were able to find video of the incident itself. They were also able to speak with eye witnesses,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Police are urging that if anyone knows the whereabouts of Flemmings to call 870-1120.