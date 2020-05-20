Warren City Council asks Governor Wolf to reopen the county in the Green Phase

Members of Warren’s City Council have unanimously approved a letter to Governor Tom Wolf asking that the city be approved to completely reopen in phase green “as soon as is reasonable.”

That vote came during council’s regularly scheduled meeting Monday night.

Council members are arguing that there have been no COVID-positive cases in the city and only two in the entire county.

The letter says the damage from closing businesses is much worse than the impact of the virus and that the economic damage could last for years.

There is no word yet on what the governor thinks of the request.