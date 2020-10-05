Warren County barn a total loss after Sunday afternoon fire

Nearly a dozen fire companies were called to a Warren County barn that was fully engulfed in flames.

The first calls came in around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Rowley Road in Sugar Grove.

According to investigators, a fire started inside a milk barn and the flames spread rapidly after an explosion inside the barn.

The fire soon spread to surrounding barns and structures. There were several animals injured and a dog did perish in the fire.

According to witnesses on scene, the explosion was so violent that it could be heard or felt for miles.

Nearly 70 fire personnel were on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation,.