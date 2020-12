A cabin is destroyed by fire in Warren County on Thursday.

Fire departments from Marienville, Cherry Grove, and Sheffield were called to the 400 block of Jump Boot Lane for reports of a structure fire around 2:45 p.m.

According to reports from the scene, neighbors reportedly heard an explosion and saw the front wall of the cabin was blown out.

There is no word on whether or not there were any injuries and the cause is now under investigation.