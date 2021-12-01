Warren County Commissioners released 2022 budget with good news for taxpayers

The 2022 Warren County budget is also good news for taxpayers.

Warren County Commissioners have released a draft budget that’s balanced with no tax or fee increases.

That proposed budget is now available for public review and comment at the courthouse in Warren.

The review period began at Noon on Wednesday and continues until the final commissioners meeting of 2021 on December 22nd.

The commissioners will deliberate and then vote on the final 2022 budget.

