Warren County community holds candlelight vigil for two students who passed away

A community candlelight prayer vigil was held Thursday night at First United Methodist Church for two students in Warren County.

The students attended Warren Area High School and passed away this week.

More than 200 people gathered and grieved while coming together to support each other in this difficult time.

Warren County School District Superintendent Amy Stewart encourages students to use the Safe to Say hotline to report any concerns they might have.

