Warren County Coroner rules that death of a 70-year-old woman was not foul play

The Warren County Coroner has ruled that the death of a 70-year-old woman found on Sunday was not foul play.

State police reported finding the body of 70-year-old Susan Haney in a Melody Lane home in Pine Grove Township in Warren County.

Coroner Melissa Zydonik told us that an autopsy has been performed and some tests have been taken.

Now a state police officer report said that investigators have decided that there is no evidence of foul play and no unresolved issues.

The ruling is that the death came from natural causes.