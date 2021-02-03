Warren County Elections Office announces Candidate Information Night

The Warren County Elections Office will be conducting a Candidate Information Night on Thursday, February 11th at 6:00 pm in the Main Courtroom of the Courthouse on Market Street and 4th Avenue in the City of Warren.

The event is open to the public and all individuals considering running for public office in 2021 are encouraged to attend.

If you’re thinking of running for office, or even if you have before, in Warren County, you’ll get an opportunity to learn everything you need to know about the process in February including petition circulation, campaign regulations, and campaign finance laws.

According to Warren County Director of Elections Lisa Rivett, the Candidate Information Night is held prior to each election cycle and is a good idea for both new and incumbent race runners to attend.

“We’ll cover everything from the petition process to campaign finance and the committee process. Just everything you need to know to run for office, all the general information,” said Lisa Rivett, Warren County Director of Elections.

Rivett is asking that anyone planning to attend the candidate forum RSVP by calling her at (814) 728-3406 or by email at lzuck@warren-county.net.

This way Rivett will have enough petition packets, walking lists, handouts, and other supplies for everyone planning to attend.

Even if you’ve run before, the candidate forum is a good “refresher course” on the process and what to expect.

Any questions for the Commissioners Office regarding this news story may be directed to Pam Matve, Chief Clerk, by phone at 814-728-3402 or by email at pmatve@warren-county.net.