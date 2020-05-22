Warren County Fair canceled; celebration of 90th anniversary moved to August 2021

The Warren County Fair Board of Directors have made the decision to cancel this year’s fair, which was scheduled for August 11th-August 15th, according to a statement.

The fair has been called off for this year in order to ensure the health and safety of volunteers, exhibitors and the community in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement, the board of directors had to deal with uncertainty regarding gathering restrictions, livestock and concessions participation, logistics with carnival partners, entertainment participation, volunteer groups participation, and the strain on the local economy.

The fair was to celebrate its 90th anniversary this year, but that will not be taking place from August 9th to August 14th, 2021.

The Warren County Fair is one of the region’s largest events, with other 50,000 attendees that come out every year.