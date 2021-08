‘Tis the season for the Warren County Fair.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 10, the fair kicks off for the 90th year.

This is one activity that is great for the entire family. From livestock to fair food, you won’t want to miss the event.

Visit warrencountyfair.net for more information and a full schedule of events.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists