Warren County Fair returns after being shut down in 2020

The Warren County Fair is back after the pandemic shut it down last year.

Here is more on the great food, rides, and games that come with this fair.

The fair is back at 100%, the only thing that would limit them was the individual vendors that could not be there for business or financial reasons.

From the rides that go up and down and back and forth, to sausages and sweet treats, or seeing horses, cows, and some really noisy roosters, the Warren County Fair is back in full force.

“I like looking through the display, the animals. We go through the whole farm show deal. It’s a nice little fair,” said Floyed Bowles, Titusville Resident.

“People are so happy to be back and just talking to their friends and neighbors. It’s been a really, really great year so far,” said Jenn Fowler, Fowler’s Concessions.

Fair Board President Dave Wilcox said that they decided back in the spring to have the fair.

He said that the ten dollar fee to get in is the biggest source of income which creates a multimillion dollar boost to the local economy.

“I figure the fuel that the carnival runs the fuel that we use. All the income generated by different vendors and a good many non profits here. This is their fundraiser for the year,” said Dave Wilcox, Warren County Fair Board President.

Ed Carr with the Shrine Club has been selling sausages at the fair for years, except last year as he had to set up on the side of the road.

“Really busy, every day it’s been crazy here and the nights are even worse. I don’t mean worse, but they are real busy,” said Ed Carr, Shrine Club.

The fun at the fair continues through Sunday. For a full list of events, click here.

