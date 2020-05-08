Warren County Golf Course request for stay in Gov. Wolf lawsuit rejected by U.S. Supreme Court

A Warren County golf course loses round one in it’s U.S. Supreme Court fight against Governor Tom Wolf.

Wednesday, JET 24 Action News reported that Blueberry Hill Golf Course was asking the high court to stay the governor’s business order.

The general manager of the golf club claimed that they should not have been closed during the pandemic.

According to the Warren Times Observer, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected that request for a stay. The newspaper also reporting that the golf course is among several businesses still asking the supreme court to take up the case.