Warren County golf course taking fight against state to Supreme Court

One Warren County golf course is taking it’s fight against Pennsylvania to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Blueberry Hill Golf Club’s General Manager, Jim Roth, says they should never have been closed during the pandemic. He took legal action against Governor Tom Wolf, but his case was denied by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Now, Roth has the U.S. Supreme Court looking at his case. He says that while the course is back open, they lost nearly $90,000 in revenue.

He is hoping the Supreme Court can rule in his favor so he does not have to close down again.

