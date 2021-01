Emergency crews in Warren County responded to a reported fire this morning that heavily damaged a home.

Calls went out around 9:30 a.m. Friday for a structure fire at a home on Route 27 in Pittsfield, that’s in Warren County.

When crews arrived on scene they were met by heavy smoke and flames. Reports from the scene indicate that no one was injured.

The home is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.