Warren County man accused of helping murder suspect

A Warren County man is under arrest and charged with helping a man accused of killing two people evade police.

34-year-old Benjamin Luczywek is the third person charged by state police with reportedly helping Cody Potthoff by furnishing him with clothing and getting rid of a stolen car.

Pottoff is charged after a two day crime spree where two people were shot and killed and several vehicles were stolen in Erie and Warren Counties.

It is alleged that Potthoff went to Luczywek’s residence in mid June and asked his permission to hide a vehicle he was driving.

It is also alleged that Potthoff asked for a change of clothing and burned the clothes he was wearing.

Potthoff then reportedly hid the Jeep in Warren County.