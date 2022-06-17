(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Warren County man has been sentenced to 5 years for federal charges related to methamphetamine.

Cody Tobias Greeley, 25, of Tidioute was sentenced to 60 months in jail on June 17.

From about June 2018 through the end of February 2020, Greeley conspired with co-defendants to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, according to a U.S. Attorney of the Western District of Pennsylvania news release. Greeley and his co-defendants were working within a methamphetamine distribution network that trafficked the drug from Akron, Ohio and Erie, into Crawford, Venango and Warren Counties.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Pennsylvania State Police Troop E, the Titusville Police Department, the Warren County Drug Task Force, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigation that led to Greeley’s prosecution.