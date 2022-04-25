(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Warren County man has been indicted on charges for allegedly violating federal laws regarding child sexual exploitation.

Jeffrey Colin Rogers, 59, formerly of Sheffield, is facing 16 counts, the Western District of Pennsylvania U.S. District Attorney’s Office has announced. The prosecution and investigating agencies allege that in November 2017 Rogers took sexually explicit photos of two victims younger than 18. Then, from November 2017 through February 2018, Rogers allegedly possessed material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Rogers could face a total sentence of 400 years in prison and a fine of $4 million, if found guilty. The actual sentence is based on the crimes and the defendant’s criminal history.

An indictment is an accusation, and named defendants are innocent until they’re proven guilty.

The case is a result of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Through the project, federal, state and local resources combine to prosecute offenders and identify and rescue victims. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the indictment.