Warren County man seriously injured in head-on collision with school bus; no one on the bus was injured

A Warren County man is seriously injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a school bus.

20-year-old Nathaniel Benson of Sheffield in Warren County was seriously injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a school bus along Route 66 in Marienville just after midnight Sunday morning.

Benson was driving North along Route 66 when, for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and slammed head-on into a school bus traveling South.

Benson was transported the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The bus was reportedly carrying students and adults from a local ski club. No was was injured on the bus.