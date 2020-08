A Warren County man is due back in court today for his preliminary hearing in connection to a double homicide case.

34-year-old Benjamin Luczywek was the third person charged by state police for reportedly helping Cody Potthoff.

Pottoff was charged in mid-June after a two day crime spree where two people were shot and killed and several vehicles were stolen in Erie and Warren Counties.

Luczywek gave him a change of clothes and permission to hide a stolen vehicle.