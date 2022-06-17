Warren County Pride is holding its third Pride event on Saturday, June 18.

The event is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in Warren County and surrounding areas.

There will be over 40 vendors, local food trucks, and two drag queen shows.

Over the past two years, the event has grown from 70 people attending to over 1,000 in 2021.

“I think this is of great importance to the Warren County community because it brings not only the gay community together, but families together. It is such a diverse gathering,” said Douglas Hearn, Treasurer at Warren County Pride.

Struthers Library Theatre will be holding its own Pride film festival over the next three days, beginning on June 17.