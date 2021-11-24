Warren County School Board unanimously approves settlement in battle with parents over face masks

The end is near for the battle over face masks in the Warren County School District.

During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve the terms of a settlement.

The terms include the following:

the mask mandate will be in place in the district until the state mandate is lifted

the parents are named the prevailing party and the school district will cover attorney fees and costs for the parents

“The whole purpose of this case was to protect the children. There were medically fragile children that exposure to covid could be a problem or they could bring it home to their families and their parents and grandparents that could end up in a very serious health condition if they got covid,” said Ken Behrend, attorney for the group of concerned parents.

The terms of the consent order was approved by both parties and will be filed to the court, then the judge will sign off on it. This is expected to be done by next week.

