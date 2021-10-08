Warren County School Board unanimously votes yes on school mask mandate

Warren County School District’s school board unanimously rescinds its original policy of optional mask wearing Friday morning.

The district now complying with the state-oriented mask mandate inside school buildings and on transportation. The attorney representing a group of parents who filed a federal lawsuit calls it a step in the right direction.

“The steps that we want to take next may mean that the injunction may go away, but that doesn’t mean the lawsuit necessarily goes away. They’ll have to be a consent decree with some terms agreed to all parties before the lawsuit will go away,” said Ken Behrend, attorney representing parents.

The Warren County school district superintendent and board members were unable to comment after this morning’s meeting.

For one Warren resident, this decision helps the community get past one pandemic problem.

“The school district did well, it’s tough times, positives and negatives. People fighting for what they believe so, at this time, I think this is the best thing to do to move on,” said William Templeton, a resident of Warren.

The federal lawsuit against the school district will continue even with the policy change.

“It’s like catching a kid with his hand in the cookie jar. Well, if I just put the cookie back in, is that okay? Well, no, there still needs to be a consequence for stealing the cookie in the first place.” Behrend said.

Behrend says he will be reaching out to the district’s attorney to speak with him ahead of next week’s hearing.

