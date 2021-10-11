Warren County School District discusses federal lawsuit over facemasks with parents

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blue face masks. (Karolina Grabowska / Pexels)

The Warren County School District is now in talks with parents to end a federal lawsuit over facemasks.

This comes after a Friday vote by the school board changing their mask-wearing policy in schools from voluntary to mandatory.

US Judge Susan Paradise Baxter sided with the parents ordering that change through a temporary injunction.

Another hearing that was set for October 13th has been moved to October 19th.

The attorney for the parents confirms negotiations are underway and it is hoped that an agreement can be reached before October 19th.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News