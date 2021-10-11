Warren County School District discusses federal lawsuit over facemasks with parents

The Warren County School District is now in talks with parents to end a federal lawsuit over facemasks.

This comes after a Friday vote by the school board changing their mask-wearing policy in schools from voluntary to mandatory.

US Judge Susan Paradise Baxter sided with the parents ordering that change through a temporary injunction.

Another hearing that was set for October 13th has been moved to October 19th.

The attorney for the parents confirms negotiations are underway and it is hoped that an agreement can be reached before October 19th.

