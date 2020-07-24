Warren County School District exploring options for students returning to school

The Warren County School School District is giving parents a few different options when it comes to sending their students back to school this year.

One option will be a cyber school program, where the students will take a strictly online learning approach.

The second option is a live streaming option, which will allow students to watch the lesson from the teacher and learn from home.

Students will have the chance to head back to school in person if they want.

These options are leaving the district to get creative on how to spread kids out to properly social distance.

“We are looking at our bigger classes and when I say bigger, I am talking about more students in them and we are moving them to larger spaces and our principals are all working on that now.” said Amy Stewart, Superintendent at the Warren County School District. “So, if I have a class of 30, I am not going to hold that in a regular English classroom anymore. I am going to be doing that in a different space. So, then of course we need to get our technology in there.”

The district is asking families to return a survey which indicates what learning option they would like to move forward with by August 3rd.