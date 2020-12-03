Warren County Sheriff Kenneth Klakamp announces retirement

After four decades of serving Warren County, Sheriff Kenneth Klakamp is hanging up his badge. Klakamp has been the sheriff for nine years, but served with the force for 43 years.

The 64-year old started working at the office when he was only 21.

Klakamp started out working in the jail. He then was Chief Deputy and was sworn in as sheriff in 2012.

“The service to the community, that’s the thing I am most proud of. I am from Warren County. The only time I have been away was three years in the military.” Klakamp said.

The 64-year old says he is proud of many programs that were started under him, including the school resource officer program.

Over his career, Klakamp worked in drug enforcement as well as some homicides. One case that stuck out in his mind was over drugs.

“A gentleman was fronting some marijuana. He was his best customer. One thing led to another and there was a shooting, the man didn’t know what to do, so he set the house on fire.” Klakamp said.

Sheriff Klakamp also shared his post-retirement plans.

“It’s time. It’s a young man’s game. I have two grandkids that I adore that are eight years old. I want to do some of the things with my grandkids, like Disney World, while I still can.” Klakamp said.

He also says he’s in good health and his wife would like to do some traveling.

The sheriff’s last day will be December 31st. Chief Deputy Brian Zeybel will take over as sheriff. Zeybel has been with the department for over 20 years.