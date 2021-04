One week after they started, a pair of wildfires in Warren County have been put out.

According to a District Forester for the state, the Cobham Hill and Hemlock fires are 100% contained.

Fire personnel are now checking for problems caused by the fires, like fallen trees on roadways. At last report, a total of 488 acres had been burned.

The state is still asking you to be careful because fire season usually extends into mid-May.