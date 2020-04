A Warren County woman is in custody after allegedly shooting a man three times.

According to Warren State Police, 32-year-old Samantha Dael-Housen of Tidioute faces one count of attempted homicide, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as, other charges.

She was arraigned at the state police barracks in Starbrick and taken to Warren County Jail.

She failed to post the $50,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6th.