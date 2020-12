A Youngsville mother has confirmed that a body that was found over the weekend in Houston Texas is that of her 26-year-old daughter.

Alexis Sharkey was found alongside the roadside early on Saturday morning.

The coroner has not yet released a ruling on the cause of death.

Sharkey has been described as an “Instagram influencer” growing her followers by talking about various beauty and fashion trends.

Sharkey grew up in Warren County but moved to Texas with her husband earlier this year.