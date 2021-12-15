Warren General nurses voting on contract to avoid strike

Nurses at Warren General Hospital are deciding the fate of a tentative contract agreement.

Voting on the proposed deal began at 6 p.m. Wednesday morning and is expected to continue until 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Negotiators for the hospital, the Pennsylvania Association of Nurses and Allied Professionals reached the agreement Monday. It came just two days after the union issued a strike notice; 114 nurses are included in the bargaining unit.

No terms of the contract are being made public until the vote has been completed and counted, however, a representative from the hospital tells Action News the deal is expected to pass.