(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Warren Roundabout Project is one step closer to being complete as it moves onto its fourth and final stage.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday crews will be completing the final portion of the roundabout at the intersection of Market Street (Route 1017), Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 6006), and Water Street in the City of Warren.

Drivers should be alert for temporary lane restrictions and flaggers at the intersection starting Wednesday, September 13. Once the paving is complete, the roundabout will be fully open to all traffic but crews will still be on-hand working on stage four of the project.

Stage four is expected to begin Thursday, September 14 and last about four weeks as crews make final updates to street lighting, landscaping and other finishing work.

The work will also require short-term lane restrictions and traffic controlled by flaggers and also includes sidewalk and crosswalks, truck aprons, and updated lighting and drainage work.

PennDOT also reminds motorists to yield to vehicles already in the circle, never stop inside a roundabout, and use their signal before exiting the circle.

Additional information on the Warren Roundabout Project, as well more information on roundabout safety, can be found on the PennDOT website.