Warren School Board votes yes on school mask mandate

WARREN — The Warren County School Board held a special meeting Friday morning, and board members voted unanimously to rescind a policy that prompted a federal lawsuit filed by a group of parents.

This means the district will follow the state-ordered mask mandate inside school buildings.

The board voted 6-3 last month to make mask wearing optional with no medical excuse needed.

However, on Tuesday, U.S. Judge Susan Paradise-Baxter granted a temporary injunction, ordering the district to enforce a mask mandate in schools.

That led to the vote on Friday morning, and the Warren County board also voted unanimously to restore punishments for not wearing a mask on district busses or in schools.

