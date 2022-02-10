WarrenVAX announces GrandVAX giveaway series

On Thursday, the WarrenVAX Team, a collaboration between the Warren County Development Association, Warren General Hospital, and a host of community leaders, has announced the launch of the GrandVAX Giveaway. It is a series of three $1,000 prize drawings for newly vaccinated residents of Warren County.

From February 1st through April 30th, citizens who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or their second dose as part of a two-dose regimen, can click here and fill out the appropriate form. They will upload a picture of their vaccination card as part of their submission.

On March 7th, April 4th, and May 2nd, the Warren County Development Association will pool the submissions and select one to win the $1,000. This contest will give the participants three opportunities to win $1,000. Participants must be fully vaccinated according to the vaccine that they choose before collecting their prize.

The goal of this contest is to expand vaccination, particularly to younger citizens.

According to a news release from the Warren County Commissioners, since the beginning of the WarrenVAX project in mid-December, the county has increased full vaccination by 5% overall from 42% to 47%.