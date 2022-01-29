Washington Parks and Recreation Committee organizes Free sledding night at Inspiration Park

Hundreds of folks braved the cold weather and hit the slopes in Edinboro.

On January 28th, the Washington Parks and Recreation Committee hosted a free sledding night at Inspiration Park.

The trails at this park were even groomed for cross country skiing.

To help stay warm, people also had the opportunity to enjoy free hot dogs and warm apple cider.

“Everybody is kind of shut in this time of year, and we have gotten almost three feet of snow over the last couple of weeks, and it’s nice to be able to get out and not be hunkered down at home for even if it’s just a couple of hours,” said Norman Willow, Washington Township Manager.

This was a free event that was open to the public, however donations were accepted for park improvements.