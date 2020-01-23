Washington Township supervisors discuss lack of volunteer first responders

The lack of volunteer first responders is prompting one township to take action.

Washington Township board members discussing options for other municipalities, based on the General McLane School District, to assist the township with ambulance services in the future.

One board member saying the fire department has indicated the township has enough volunteers for the next four to five years but will need more help to better serve the area. The township manager, David Anthony, says the need for volunteers is only becoming greater.

“Volunteerism is a huge problem and I don’t see it getting any better. I think we’re fooling ourselves if we sit back and rely upon that. We need to look at other options. If it’s a paid service then that’s what it has to be.” Anthony said.

There was no final decision made at tonight’s meeting.