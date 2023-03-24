Spring is in the air, which means it’s also the season of home renovations. The Erie Home and Garden Expo kicked off Friday at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The building is full of exhibits for people to learn about ways to improve their homes and yards.

All 150 vendors there are local.

The vendors are also experts that can help you with any questions.

They’re selling anything from windows, to doors, to hot tubs, to backyard getaways.

Show promoter, Mark Concilla, said it’s a record crowd that came through the doors Friday night.

“Something really cool that we did this year was that we collaborated with the Builders Association and it’s a local association and we have kind of collaborated with them to work on the home show and a lot of their vendors are here, a lot of members and it’s just a great place to come down and learn about how to improve things,” said Mark Concilla, the show promoter.