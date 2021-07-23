Watch: A look at Discover Presque Isle events taking place this weekend

Discover Presque Isle is continuing through the weekend. And after a year off, thousands of visitors are expected to visit the park for this event.

Fontaine Glenn was live at Presque Isle this morning with a preview of events for the weekend.

Discover Presque Isle continues with many different events for children of all ages and for families looking for something to do this weekend.

Along with yoga, a pancake breakfast and a bicycle tour of Presque Isle, on Sunday there will be the Smith’s Hot Dog Bonfire at Beach 11.

But before eating a Smith’s Hot Dog, there is a family fishing event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion.

All the events were created to highlight everything that Presque Isle has to offer naturally.

“Last year due to the pandemic, we had to cancel all of our summer programming. So it feels really good to be back this year — 2021 — for the 100th anniversary of Presque Isle, and to be able to deliver these great events, community events, to Erie and visitors from all over the country really,” said John DeMarco, executive director, Presque Isle Partnership.

Visit discoverpi.com/events/dpi for more information about Discover Presque Isle.

