Watch: A look at road conditions as Erie County sees more snow overnight

Another wintery blast is sure to make the morning commute a headache, with some spots seeing nearly a foot of snow overnight.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Peach Street early Wednesday morning with a look at road conditions.

The snow is flying once again across the area. While we are starting to get used to the snow, you definitely want to give yourself some extra time if you have to go out in the storm.

Currently the main roads are in fair shape, but you’ll want to avoid side roads until plows are able to get to them.

On the interstate, two tractor trailer accidents caused two separate sections of I-90 to temporarily shut down Wednesday morning. This first closure is currently in place from the I-79 interchange to Exit 16 (Route 98, Fairview/Franklin Center).

The other closure is in place from Exit 35 (Route 531, Harborcreek) to Exit 32 (Route 290, Wesleyville).

Due to the winter weather conditions, PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstates 86 and 90 in Erie County.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

As always, make sure you give plow trucks plenty of room while on the road.