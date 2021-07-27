Watch: Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Bills Training Camp Preview is tonight at 7 p.m.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The most highly anticipated Buffalo Bills season in more than 25 years kicks off Wednesday when the team opens training camp at Highmark Stadium. The Buffalo Kickoff Live team will get you ready with our Training Camp Preview tonight at 7 p.m.

The show will be broadcast live on News 4 and streamed on this page at 7 p.m.

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak will be joined by WROC’s Thad Brown, WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio and Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino to discuss how the Bills can get to the next level, camp battles to watch, breakthrough players and more.

The Bills’ training camp schedule is below:

Wednesday, July 28 (10 a.m.)

Thursday, July 29 (10 a.m.)

Friday, July 30 (10 a.m.)

Saturday, July 31 (10 a.m.) at Highmark Stadium — fans welcome with tickets

Sunday, August 1 (no practice)

Monday, August 2 (10 a.m.)

Tuesday, August 3 (10 a.m.)

Wednesday, August 4 (no practice)

Thursday, August 5 (10 a.m.)

Friday, August 6 (10 a.m.)

Saturday, August 7 (10 a.m.) at Highmark Stadium — fans welcome with tickets

Sunday, August 8 (no practice)

Monday, August 9 (10 a.m.)

Tuesday, August 10 (10 a.m.)

Wednesday, August 11 (10 a.m.)

Thursday, August 12 (no practice, travel day)

Friday, August 13 (Bills at Detroit, 7 p.m.)

Saturday, August 14 (no practice)

Sunday, August 15 (4 p.m.)

Monday, August 16 (10 a.m.)

Tuesday, August 17 (10 a.m.)

Wednesday, August 18 (no practice)

Thursday, August 19 (10 a.m.)

Friday, August 20 (no practice, travel day)

Saturday, August 21 (Bills at Chicago, 1 p.m.)

Sunday, August 22 (4 p.m.)

Monday, August 23 (no practice)

Practice times for Tuesday, August 24 and beyond will be announced at a later date. The Wednesday, Sept. 1 practice scheduled for noon will have fans.