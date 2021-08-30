Watch: Classes begin for new UPMC Jameson School of Nursing in Wayne building

UPMC Hamot is partnering with Gannon University to open a new nursing school.

Fontaine Glenn was live at the ECAT building with more on the first day of classes.

Future nurses will be starting their nursing career at the ECAT building for their first day of classes at UPMC Jameson School of Nursing Monday.

To talk more about the students career is Chief Nursing Officer Jim Donnelly.

Today, over 90 future nurses will be entering the ECAT building for their first day of classes at the new UPMC Jameson School of Nursing at UPMC Hamot.

Fontaine was joined Monday by one of those students, Tiana Holcomb, to talk more about why she choose to pursue a nursing degree.

For more information on the nursing school, visit upmc.com/healthcare-professionals/education/schools-of-nursing/campuses/jameson

