Video captured on the dash cam of Tony Grande who supplied the footage.

A crash brings down a pair of utility poles in Erie and it’s captured on dash cam video.

It happened around 8:20 Thursday morning.

You can see the minivan approaching the intersection of West 26th and Raspberry Streets. For an unknown reason, it goes off the road, through one utility pole and into a second pole.

The impact also brought the traffic lights crashing down.

Fortunately, Erie County 911 said there were no injuries reported.

Erie police are investigating.