Watch: Crews prepare for flooding as rain continues to melt snow

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Rain and melting snow is causing headaches in our area with costly and potentially dangerous flooding.

Brian Wilk was live in Harborcreek Township where road crews have been busy all morning.

Harborcreek Township road crews have been clearing snow off of stormwater catch basins to prevent the water from flooding onto the roads.

The road crews tell us places all over are prone to standing water because rain is so flat.

How much rain can we expect today? And when will things start to change over to snow? For the answers, we turn to Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio.

Expect some icy conditions after the evening rush as temperatures will fall below freezing, creating a freezing mix.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The mix will transition to snow after midnight. Expect 2-4″ of snow from Erie to Edinboro, with lesser amounts elsewhere.

The snow is expected to diminish early Friday.