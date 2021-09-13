Watch: Eerie Horror Fest comes back from the dead, finalizes guests & films

The Film Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania is bringing the Eerie Horror Fest back from the dead.

Organizers are finalizing plans for the festival in October.

Fontaine Glenn was live from the Erie Playhouse with more on the return of the festival. Joining Fontaine was festival director of Eerie Horror Fest John Lyons.

With over a month away, plans are coming together to finalize the festivals guests and feature films.

In the final half hour, John gives us an exclusive and tells us some more celebrity guests and films that will be featured at Horror Fest.

The festival is a four-day event starting on October 27th… and festival passes are on sale right now.

Celebrity guests include:

Michael Biehn (The Terminator, Aliens, Tombstone)

Marc Blucas (TV’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Unearth)

David Naughton (An American Werewolf in London)

Festival passes are available here until Oct. 1st. The festival will take place at the Erie Playhouse Oct. 27-30, 2021.

All-Access Pass includes:

Admission to all 4 days of films

Admission to celebrity guest meet and greet

Free signature and/or photo opportunities with Celebrity guests – See each guest listing for specific details

Film Industry Panel and Reception

Day Pass includes:

Admission to films showing on the specific day you purchase

Admission to celebrity guest meet and greet on the specific day you purchase

10/30 Day Pass also includes: Film Industry Panel and Reception

Cost

Pre-Sale All-Access Passes on sale September 13-October 1, 2021

Pre-sale All-Access Pass:$100

Pre-sale All-Access Pass + Poster or T-shirt: $125

Full-Price All-Access Passes and Day Passes go on sale October 1

All-Access Pass:$125

All-Access Pass + Poster or T-shirt: $150

Day Pass: $25

