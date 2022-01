A camper in Springboro went up in flames overnight.

According to reports from the scene, an electrical fire is expected to have spread inside a camper, causing it to burn.

Springboro fire crews were able to get the flames knocked down quickly. No one was inside the vehicle at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.