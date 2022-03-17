The Luck of the Irish is alive and well in Erie for St. Patrick’s Day.

This is the first St. Patrick’s Day in two years that businesses and people can enjoy without any covid restrictions.

Brian Wilk was live from Molly Brannigan’s Irish Pub on State Street were the fun started early Thursday morning.

It’s a sea of green at Molly Brannigan’s Irish Pub, always a popular spot on St Patrick’s Day. They are very busy inside, and the party is also out on the sidewalk.

People are enjoying themselves, wearing green and drinking green beer.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The general manager says she is glad things are back to normal.

“I think that it’s a great time for people to come out, and gather and celebrate… people really need it,” said Rachael Goddard, general manager, Molly Brannigan’s.