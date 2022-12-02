Downtown d’Lights returns to Perry Square.

Folks began to gather downtown around 5 p.m. Friday, eager to kick off the Christmas season. It’s a bright and jolly time in downtown Erie as crews have spent countless hours preparing for the fun, family-friendly event.

Santa Claus is here, he will be there to light up Perry Square and Erie’s downtown holiday tree.

Come see Santa Claus light up Perry Square and Erie’s downtown holiday tree with incredible professional lighting and enjoy entertainment and refreshments in Perry Square throughout the evening.

The free holiday event started at 5 p.m. with holiday music, the holiday village shops in West Perry Square, and a live-cut tree and wreath sale by Mason Farms in east Perry Square.

Santa and Erie Mayor Joe Schember arrived via horse-drawn carriage at 6 p.m. to help light up the park.

After that, Santa will be available to meet with kids during the Santa experience in Perry Square.