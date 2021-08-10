Watch: Erie Gives Day underway; donate to your favorite nonprofit

Today is the day for giving… It’s the 11th annual Erie Gives Day.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Erie Community Foundation’s campus with more.

Tuesday is the day to help out hundreds of nonprofits in our area.

To tell us more about this day of giving is Susannah Weis Frigon, interim president of the Erie Community Foundation.

So far, $1,282,046 has been raised by 3,292 donors. The minimum gift you can donate is $25. Donations are accepted from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

The Erie Community Foundation and sponsors will match each gift made to a nonprofit.

Click here to donate online. You can also drop off a check at the Erie Community Foundation offices– 459 West 6th Street– or call 814-454-0843.

View the nonprofit leaderboard here. View the full list of nonprofits here.

