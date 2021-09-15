Watch: Erie’s Wild Rib Cook Off and Music Festival begins Wednesday

The sweet smell of BBQ is taking over Perry Square. Erie’s Wild Rib Cook Off and Music Festival begins Wednesday afternoon.

Fontaine Glenn was live from downtown Erie with more.

The smell of BBQ continues to flood the area as Erie’s Wild Rib Cook Off & Music Festival kicks off Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Joining Fontaine is team leader aka the king of the Carolina Rib Kings — Solomon Williams.

Coming up in the final half hour, we get a look as the Carolina Rib Kings prep their winning BBQ.

After getting canceled last year and being postponed this year, Rib Fest is making its return to Perry Square.

Admission is free for families. The festival starts at 11 a.m., so come for lunch with an empty stomach.

The festival will run from Wednesday, Sept. 15 to Saturday, Sept. 18.

For more information on the Rib Fest visit erieribfest.com. For a list of fall activities for the whole family, visit yourerie.com/news/local-news/list-upcoming-fall-events-for-the-whole-family/

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists