Watch: Fast, easy holiday recipes

Christmas is just days away and many have already prepared dozens of cookies for their friends and family.

But for those that still need quick, easy holiday recipes, Fontaine Glenn was live with Chef Lisa at the Erie Food Co-Op to show us how to make some holiday cookies.

Fruit Froyo (frozen yogurt) Cups

Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: prep time 5-10 min.

Chilling time: at least 2 hrs

Serves: 1 dozen

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cup Greek Vanilla Yogurt

½ tsp of orange extract or the zest of ½ an orange

Blueberries

Raspberries

Agave(optional)

Instructions:

Use spoon or 1oz ice cream scoop, and add 1 scoop to lined muffin tin.

Top each with blueberries and raspberries

Cover pan with plastic wrap and freeze for at least 2hrs

Remove from freezer. You can leave in the muffin wrappers or remove. Lastly, add a drizzle of agave (completely optional)

Chef’s note: Mix and match your favorite fruits.

Red Velvet Qwookie (quick cookie)

Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 10-12 min

Serves: 2 dozen

Ingredients:

1 package of Red Velvet cake

1 cup of white chocolate chips

2 eggs

½ vegetable, canola, grape seed or light olive oil

1 tsp of vanilla extract

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl until blended.

Form mix into tablespoon size balls (this dough will spread)

Place on silicone mat or parchment paper lined cookie tray.

Bake in 350 degree oven for 10-12 mins.

Enjoy!

Chef’s note: Added some chopped walnuts or pecans to dough would be delicious.

